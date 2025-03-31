Martin took a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He struck out two over six innings while allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks.

The Chicago right-hander scattered four hits -- three singles and a double -- in this solid outing, notching his fifth career quality start out of 20 total games started. Despite generating just two punchouts, Martin was sharp and kept the Angels lineup in check with a 55.6 percent groundball rate. The 28-year-old should continue to be a mainstay in the White Sox rotation with performances like this one. Martin currently lines up to make his next start at Detroit next weekend.