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White Sox's Davis Martin: Rebounds vs. Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Martin did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

It was a strong bounce-back showing from Martin, who gave up nine runs in just 3.1 innings his last time out against the Yankees. The 29-year-old right-hander has been inconsistent of late, though his ERA still sits at a strong 3.18 with a 1.20 WHIP and 87:23 K:BB across 15 starts (87.2 innings) this season. Martin is currently lined up to face the Royals at home in his next outing.

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