Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Martin has made six appearances (three starts) for the White Sox this year, posting a 4.67 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 27 innings. Although he's served exclusively as a starter in the minors this year, he should serve as a multi-inning option out of the big-league bullpen after Parker Markel was outrighted to Charlotte on Friday.

