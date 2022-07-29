Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Martin has made six appearances (three starts) for the White Sox this year, posting a 4.67 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 27 innings. Although he's served exclusively as a starter in the minors this year, he should serve as a multi-inning option out of the big-league bullpen after Parker Markel was outrighted to Charlotte on Friday.
