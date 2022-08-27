Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks.
Martin hasn't made a major-league start since early August but will rejoin the big-league club after Michael Kopech (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list this week. Martin has posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 36 innings over eight appearances (four starts) in the majors this year, and it's possible that he remains in the rotation if he performs well Saturday.
