Martin (2-5) took the loss against Detroit on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

As in his previous outing, Martin faced Detroit and lasted six innings to record a quality start. He was less sharp in this appearance, however, surrendering over twice as many hits and three runs. On a positive note, Martin rebounded nicely after giving up a two-run homer in the first inning, yielding just one more run the rest of the way. The rookie right-hander's 2-5 record is accompanied by a 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB over 56 innings.