The White Sox activated Martin (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rays.

The right-hander has been sidelined over a month due to a forearm strain, but he'll rejoin Chicago's rotation after a two-start rehab assignment. Martin was pitching well this season prior to the injury, logging a 3.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB across 80.2 innings for the White Sox.