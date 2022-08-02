Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Martin made one appearance after being recalled July 29, but he will head back to the minors for the time being. Having already been called up several times already this season, Martin could be back with the big club before the campaign comes to a close.
