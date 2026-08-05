White Sox's Davis Martin: Shelled in loss against Boston

Martin (9-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings.

After surrendering four first-inning runs in his previous outing against the Yankees, Martin endured another disastrous opening frame Tuesday. He hit a batter and gave up six hits, including back-to-back home runs by Caleb Durbin and Jarren Duran, with Durbin's blast clearing the bases for a grand slam as Boston scored six runs. Martin later allowed his third homer of the night -- a solo shot by Wilyer Abreu in the fifth -- before exiting in the sixth and watching two inherited runners come around to score. The nine runs matched his career high he set on June 16. Martin has now gone nine straight starts without a victory after opening the season 9-2. He'll carry a 4.13 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 107:37 K:BB across 122 innings into his next scheduled start Sunday against Cleveland.