The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and will have start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

Chicago is designating Martin as its 27th man for the twin bill, which means he'll head back to Charlotte immediately after the spot start. Martin has previously made seven appearances and three starts for the White Sox this season, turning in a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings in those outings.