Martin will start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Martin was called up Saturday, and he'll immediately draw a start after Johnny Cueto (illness) was scratched from his scheduled start. Martin threw an inning at Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, so it's possible that he's on a pitch count during Saturday's outing.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Called up Saturday•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Effective as bulk reliever•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Won't start Friday, may still pitch•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Nabs another start•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Allows four earned runs in loss•