The White Sox selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He'll start the second game of Chicago's doubleheader in Kansas City, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Martin will get his first call to the big leagues after he impressed between stops at Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham earlier this season. Over his seven starts in the minors, Martin supplied a 2.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 36 innings. With the White Sox adding Johnny Cueto to the rotation earlier this week and set to return Lucas Giolito (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Martin is expected to be sent back to Charlotte following Tuesday's start, regardless of how he performs.