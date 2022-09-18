Martin did not factor into the decision against Detroit on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Martin pitched well enough to earn the win Saturday, but the game would go into extra innings. The young righty did earn a quality start in the outing, his first in limited time this season. Martin may have earned another turn in the rotation as he has had back-to-back impressive outings. In his last two starts, he has given up just one earned run over 11 innings to go along with six hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. His season ERA now sits at 3.78.