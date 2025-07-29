White Sox's Davis Martin: Strikes out seven in third win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (3-8) picked up the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Martin's steady campaign continued Monday, as he threw at least five innings in his eighth consecutive start. The right-hander also matched a season high in strikeouts, and he's now tossed at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer on nine occasions among his 16 outings in 2025. Martin owns a quality 3.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 63:26 K:BB over 90.2 frames, and he's next set to take the hill this weekend against the Angels in Anaheim.
