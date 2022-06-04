Martin (0-2) took the loss Friday versus the Rays, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout in 5.1 innings.

Vince Velasquez (groin) went on the injured list Friday, and Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to make the start. All four of the runs on his line came in the first inning, which was capped off by a two-run home run from Randy Arozarena. In 10.1 big-league innings this year, Martin has allowed five runs, 10 hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. He tentatively lines up for a difficult home start versus the Dodgers next week if he stays in the rotation throughout Velasquez's absence.