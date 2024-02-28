Martin (elbow) threw his second bullpen session of the spring on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Martin threw 20 fastballs in the session and sat in the 84-to-86 mph range. He will incorporate changeups during his next bullpen session next Monday and before the end of spring will progress to throwing off the mound twice per week. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be an option for the White Sox before the second half.