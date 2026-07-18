White Sox's Davis Martin: Tough-luck loss in Toronto

Martin (9-5) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Martin and Shane Bieber were locked in a pitcher's duel Saturday at Rogers Centre. Martin did his part, but the lone run he gave up -- a George Springer RBI single in the fourth frame -- turned out to be the difference in what ended as a 1-0 win for the Blue Jays. Martin was one out shy from logging his 11th quality start of the season, and he ended his day with 85 pitches (55 strokes) with 10 whiffs and five groundouts. He'll take a 3.31 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 106 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next weekend at home against the Astros.