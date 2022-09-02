Martin isn't starting Friday's game against the Twins but could be used as the bulk pitcher behind opener Joe Kelly, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The rookie right-hander was previously listed as the probable starter for Friday, but Kelly will instead open the contest. The White Sox haven't announced their pitching plans behind Kelly for Friday, but Martin could be utilized as the primary pitcher. The 25-year-old has started in five of his nine MLB outings this year and has a 4.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 39 innings.