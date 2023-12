The White Sox designated Cronin for assignment Thursday.

Cronin will lose his spot on Chicago's 40-man roster in order to make room for Tim Hill, who signed with the White Sox on Thursday. Despite logging a respectable 3.83 ERA through 51.2 frames with Triple-A Charlotte in 2023, Cronin struggled to find his footing in the big leagues, surrendering 11 runs in 11 innings over nine appearances.