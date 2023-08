The White Sox optioned Cronin to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Cronin will head back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (groin), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After garnering his first big-league call-up July 28, Cronin proceeded to make five appearances out of the White Sox bullpen, logging a 7.71 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over seven innings.