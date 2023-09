Cronin was placed on the 15-day injured list with blisters on his right hand Saturday.

The assignment was made retroactive to Wednesday, so Cronin could return as soon as Sept. 22. The White Sox are unlikely to rush him back, however, as he's allowed 10 earned runs in 7.2 innings of relief this season, walking as many batters as he's struck out (six). Jose Urena's contract was selected in a corresponding move.