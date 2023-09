The White Sox recalled Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As Jesse Scholtens heads to the injured list, Cronin will return to the major-league roster a day after being optioned to the minors. The 26-year-old righty has given up 10 runs through 7.2 innings with the White Sox this season, so he likely still won't see much action while with Chicago.