The White Sox claimed Garcia off waivers from the Yankees on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Garcia didn't figure to make it through waivers once the Yankees designated him for assignment and, sure enough, he gets scooped up by one of the higher waiver priorities. The 24-year-old has seen his star fade since he was a top-100 prospect, but he's a worthwhile reclamation project. Garcia has options left and presumably will report to Triple-A Charlotte for now.