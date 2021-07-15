Grullon was traded to White Sox on Thursday for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Grullon has been a member of several organizations this season, including the Reds, Rays and Mets. He'll now land with the White Sox, who are in need of organizational depth at the position with Yasmani Grandal (knee) set to miss at least a few more weeks. Grullon has not logged a major-league plate appearance this season and is hitting .194/.282/.456 across 117 plate appearances at Triple-A.