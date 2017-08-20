Holland (6-13) gave up seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Simply put, Holland has no business starting for a major-league team the way he's pitching right now. The lefty had a 2.37 ERA through the first two months of the season, but he posted ERAs over 9.00 in June and July, and he's now given up 14 runs over 4.2 innings in his last two starts.