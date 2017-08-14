White Sox's Derek Holland: Gets just six outs while allowing seven runs
Holland (6-12) took the loss Sunday against the Royals after getting shelled for seven runs on seven hits in two-plus innings. He also walked three and struck out two.
Holland was removed in favor of Mike Pelfrey after allowing a homer, a double and a walk without recording an out to open the third inning. Both of his inherited runners came around to score later in the frame, marking the ninth time in 23 starts that the lefty has surrendered at least six runs. Holland's splits coming into this one suggest he'd be a better fit in a situational role out of the bullpen than as a starter considering his wOBA allowed to left-handed batters is a tidy .265 but his mark against righties is a horrid .397. Assuming he stays in the rotation following what was yet another poor performance, Holland's next start will come Saturday at Texas.
