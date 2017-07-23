White Sox's Derek Holland: Gives up three homers in no-decision
Holland allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks in 4.2 innings of work Sunday in Kansas City.
Holland was cruising until he let three consecutive hitters take him deep in the fourth inning. While Chicago's offense bailed the left-hander out with four runs in the fifth, he forfeited his chance at a win by getting pulled after 87 pitches with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of that frame. Holland is allowing 2.12 home runs per nine innings, making him a risky play in his next start Friday at home against Cleveland.
