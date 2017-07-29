Holland (5-10) allowed six runs on nine hits and five walks without a strikeout over 4.1 innings in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Indians.

With the major-league trade deadline looming, we have to wonder if this was Holland's final start in a White Sox uniform. And what might be his trade value after another short outing -- Friday's effort was the eighth time in the last 10 starts he's lasted fewer than six innings. The left-hander's season has gone sideways after he sported a 2.37 ERA over his first 10 games. Since the beginning of June, he's 1-6 with a 9.46 ERA and 17 home runs allowed over 45.2 innings.

