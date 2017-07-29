White Sox's Derek Holland: Loses fourth straight
Holland (5-10) allowed six runs on nine hits and five walks without a strikeout over 4.1 innings in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Indians.
With the major-league trade deadline looming, we have to wonder if this was Holland's final start in a White Sox uniform. And what might be his trade value after another short outing -- Friday's effort was the eighth time in the last 10 starts he's lasted fewer than six innings. The left-hander's season has gone sideways after he sported a 2.37 ERA over his first 10 games. Since the beginning of June, he's 1-6 with a 9.46 ERA and 17 home runs allowed over 45.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Gives up three homers in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Blows five-run lead•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Fails Coors Field test•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Fans six in losing effort Saturday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Pounded for seven runs in loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...