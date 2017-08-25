Holland (7-13) held the Twins to one run on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts over six innings to earn the win Thursday.

Holland recovered well from a trio of terrible starts in which he had allowed a whopping 17 runs over just five combined innings. His one mistake was a solo home run from Byron Buxton in the sixth inning. Holland did walk four batters, but his game plan of nibbling around the strike zone paid off in the end. Still, Holland's ERA sits at a lofty 6.05.