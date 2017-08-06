White Sox's Derek Holland: Throws in relief Saturday
Holland pitched in relief Saturday and retired the only batter he faced in Chicago's 4-1 loss to Boston.
Holland, who is still scheduled to start Tuesday, was getting in his in-between starts session.
