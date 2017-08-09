Holland (6-11) allowed three runs on five hits over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's win over the Astros. He struck out five and walked seven.

Holland was somehow able to limit the potent Astros' offense to just three runs despite allowing a ridiculous seven walks on the night. The southpaw has now failed to register a quality start in six of his past seven outings and should be left on the waiver wire in even the deepest of fantasy leagues. He has a date with the Royals in his next start on Sunday.