White Sox's Diego Goris: Signs with White Sox
Goris agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Goris spent all of 2017 and the majority of 2016 with Triple-A El Paso, the Padres' minor-league affiliate. The 27-year-old hit .285 with 11 home runs, 56 RBI and 92 strikeouts in 125 games. He will likely need to raise his walk rate (six percent) and lower his strikeout rate (19.6 percent) to be considered for promotion.
