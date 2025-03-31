The White Sox outrighted Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Fletcher lost his spot on the 40-man roster prior to Opening Day but will stick around in the White Sox organization after going unclaimed off waivers. The 27-year-old outfielder struggled mightily during his time at the big-league level in 2024, slashing .206/.252/.256 with a 4.7 percent walk rate and 24.2 percent strikeout rate over 240 plate appearances.