The White Sox selected the contract of Fletcher from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Fletcher has slashed .260/.317/.453 with 17 home runs, 68 RBI, 56 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 29:87 BB:K across 446 trips to the plate at Triple-A. He appeared in 72 regular-season games for the White Sox last season, slashing .206/.252/.256 over 241 plate appearances. Fletcher figures to serve as a reserve outfielder for Chicago, though he could push for playing time in center field.