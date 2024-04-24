Fletcher is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Fletcher still appears to be locked into a near-everyday role for the White Sox, but he'll give way to Kevin Pillar in center field Wednesday. The 26-year-old has turned in a lowly .548 OPS through 20 games, but that mark actually places him fifth among the 11 White Sox players who have logged at least 40 plate appearances this season.
