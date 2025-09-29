Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's win over Washington.

Fletcher doubled in the second inning before launching a two-run blast in the fourth. He was brought up from Triple-A Columbus in early September and posted a .219/.265/.469 slash line in 34 plate appearances. Fletcher's home run Sunday was his first at the MLB level since September of 2024, and his first multi-hit game since his 2025 debut Sept. 5.