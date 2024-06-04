The White Sox placed Fletcher on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 3, with a left shoulder strain.
Fletcher sustained the injury during Sunday's game in Milwaukee while he robbed a potential home run at the outfield wall. It's unclear how long he might be out.
