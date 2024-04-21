Fletcher is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Fletcher will get a rest Sunday after starting in each of Chicago's last seven games, including both doubleheader contests April 17 against the Royals. The White Sox will start Kevin Pillar at center field Sunday, and he will bat sixth against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. Since April 1, Fletcher is slashing .250/.308/.333 with four doubles and six RBI.