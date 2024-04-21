Fletcher is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Fletcher will get a rest Sunday after starting in each of Chicago's last seven games, including both doubleheader contests April 17 against the Royals. The White Sox will start Kevin Pillar at center field Sunday, and he will bat sixth against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. Since April 1, Fletcher is slashing .250/.308/.333 with four doubles and six RBI.
More News
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Not in lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Absent from lineup•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: On bench for season opener•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Struggling this spring•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Penciled into starting role•