The White Sox Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Fletcher has slashed just .203/.277/.271 with a 20:4 K:BB over 66 plate appearances with the White Sox. He had begun seeing his playing time dip lately and now the club has elected to give the 26-year-old a reset back in the minors.
