Fletcher is the leading candidate to start in right field for the White Sox to begin the season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox acquired Fletcher from the Diamondbacks in early February, and he should immediately have the chance to contribute to his new club. He made his big-league debut in 2023, posting a .301/.350/.441 line across 102 plate appearances -- good for a 113 wRC+. Fletcher will have to hold off Gavin Sheets and Kevin Pillar during spring training, with the latter being a logical candidate to serve in a short-side platoon role paired with Fletcher in right field.