White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox outrighted Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Fletcher has been outrighted previously, so he has the ability to decline the assignment and become a free agent if he wants. The outfielder has managed just a .208/.254/.282 batting line over parts of two seasons with the White Sox.
