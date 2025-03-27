The White Sox designated Fletcher for assignment Thursday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.
Fletcher has managed just a .234/.281/.310 batting line to this point at the big-league level. He might only be a fourth outfielder even if he reaches his potential, but it's possible he draws interest via trade or waivers.
More News
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Rare contribution with bat•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Exiting lineup vs. lefty•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Hitting bench vs. southpaw•