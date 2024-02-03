The Diamondbacks traded Fletcher to the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for Cristian Mena, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Fletcher appeared in 28 games for the Diamondbacks last season, slashing .301/.350/.441 to go with 14 RBI across 102 plate appearances. He's had consistent success in the minor leagues as well, and a .946 OPS versus right-handed pitchers figures to give Fletcher an early advantage over Gavin Sheets in the competition for Chicago's starting right fielder job.
