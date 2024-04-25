Fletcher is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
For the second straight day, the lefty-hitting Fletcher finds himself on the bench as the White Sox oppose a right-handed starting pitcher (Simeon Woods Richardson). Kevin Pillar will get another nod in center field in place of Fletcher after he slugged a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss.
