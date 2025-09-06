White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Two hits in 2025 debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fletcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Friday against the Tigers.
Fletcher had his contract selected Friday, and he hit ninth and started in center field the same day. He doubled in each of his first two at-bats and came around to score on each occasion. It remains to be seen how consistent his at-bats will be, as Michael Taylor, Brooks Baldwin and Will Robertson are also capable of manning center field.
