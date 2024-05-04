Leone was removed from Saturday's game against the Cardinals due to lower-back tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Leone entered the game in the eighth inning and was only able to get through one batter -- a five-pitch walk to Nolan Arenado -- before coming out of the game. The team officially labeled Leone as day-to-day, so his injury doesn't seem to be too severe, but the 32-year-old righty may take a few days off before pitching again.