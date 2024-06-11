The White Sox transferred Leone (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Santana landed on the injured list in late May due to right elbow inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL ensures he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break. The 32-year-old still does not have a timetable for his return, and his spot on the 40-man roster will be given to Drew Thorpe, whose contract was selected from Double-A on Tuesday.