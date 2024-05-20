The White Sox activated Leone (back) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Leone wound up needing just a minimum stay on the IL with lower-back tightness and will skip a rehab assignment and go right back into the bullpen. The veteran reliever holds a 6.75 ERA and 14:11 K:BB over 14.2 innings this season.
