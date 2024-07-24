Leone (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Leone has been sidelined since May 20 and has been cleared to return to game action since Monday. It's unclear how long his rehab stint will last, but he has the chance to return by late July.
