White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that Leone (back) will begin throwing live batting practice sessions soon, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Leone isn't expected to require a rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list, which should come early next week when he's first eligible.
More News
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Lands on IL with back injury•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Battling back tightness•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Chicago-Atlanta postponed Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Opening Wednesday's game•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Added to roster•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Signs as non-roster invitee•