Anderson cleared waivers and was outrighted to the White Sox's alternate training site Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the team over the weekend, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Anderson was on the 40-man roster for one day and allowed six runs over 1.1 innings during his debut with the team.
